Commissioners discuss opioid settlement

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss Ohio State University Extension, airport funding, and the Ohio Subdivision on a national Opioid Distributor Settlement Agreement. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved Resolution (R-245-2021), to receive $341,901.00 back into the General Fund. The “Fund-Advance-Backs” will move the advancing revenue back into general funding.

The commissioners received an updated memo regarding the Ohio State University Extension from Rhonda Williams. Williams invited the Commissioners to attend two on sight reviews coming up soon. Shown on the handout were a list of the meetings held regarding Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, and 4-H and Youth Development. Stegall made the comment “it looks like we did well” in regards to the Darke County 4-H members’ success at the Ohio State Fair 4-H judging. Williams claims this fair may have been different, but the kids did a great job adapting to the changes the past year has brought.

Lastly, the board approved Resolution (R-249-2021), an “Emergency Resolution” to accept the terms of the one Ohio Subdivision Settlement. The settlement of the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding will bring settlement funds into the smaller, local communities to help fight potential opioid crises. The settlement has been talked about since 2018, and the prosecutor’s office has been working for three years to organize a plan for the settlement. The incentive is high to get everyone to work together in order to help combat the issue. The settlement will be with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and AmerisourceBergen.

For more information regarding the terms of the July 21, 2021 proposed National Opioid Distributor Settlement Agreement visit nationalopioidsettlement.com.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.