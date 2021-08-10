Two enter guilty pleas in court

GREENVILLE — Two people enter guilty pleas in Darke County Common Pleas Court early this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Stacy Wayne Hampton, of Greenville, entered a change of plea from not guilty to guilty for possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony on Monday. When sentenced, Hampton faces up to three years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines. The fine can be waived after filing takes place, but there remains a legal obligation for Hampton to pay court costs. At the time of Hampton’s arrest, $682 in cash money was found. This money will go towards paying his mandatory fees. Upon release, Hampton will be required to complete three years of mandatory supervision.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Wayne Keen, Jr, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Keen has multiple offenses against him playing a factor in the penalty issued. An Intervention in Lieu of Conviction (ILC) case can have an impact on the repercussions Keen could face. Keen could face incarceration and a $2,500 fine. He will return to Common Pleas Court on Thursday in order to try and resolve the cases. Any other offenses and investigations against Keen will be independent and separate from this case.

Hampton https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Stacy-Hampton-MUG.jpg Hampton Keen https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Jimmy-Keen-Jr-MUG.jpg Keen