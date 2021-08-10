No Till Field Day to be held in Darke County

GREENVILLE — The Ohio No-till council and Darke County Extension are partnering to hold the annual No-Till Field Day.

No-Till Field Day will be conducted in Darke County this year on Aug. 19 starting at 6 p.m.

They will have a few great speakers: Scott Shearer the Chair of OSU Department of Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering will speak about Precision Agriculture for No-Till, Fred Yoder, the past President of the National Corn Growers Association will talk about earning carbon payments with No-Till practices.

A cover crop study was planted after wheat on Matt’s farm on July 24, so Matt Aultman, Greg McGlinch, Taylor Dill with Darke County Extension, and Jared Coppess with the Soil and Water Conservation District will be speaking on cover crops based on crop rotation and cover crop programs as well as walking through the cover crop plots

There is no registration required, but a $20 fee will be asked upon arrival.

If you have an interest in No-Till and Cover Crops, come on out to Matt Aultman’s farm at 6721 Horatio Harris Creek Road, Greenville, OH 45331.