YOLO Park hosts Zechar Bailey 80th Anniversary

GREENVILLE — Soft summertime breezes and music filled YOLO Park last Friday evening for the Zechar Bailey 80th Anniversary Celebration.

As Darke County residents took a stroll down Broadway to see the many artisans demonstrating their talents, the crowd headed down to the corner of Martin and Broadway to join in the festivities. Children gathered to have fun at the YOLO Park Splash Pad while moms, dads, grandparents, friends and neighbors gathered to enjoy the warm weather and jovial atmosphere of the evening.

Members of the Zechar Bailey staff handed out free chocolate chip cookies, and the Gospel Baptist Ice-Cream Truck was on-site to share cups of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice-cream to all those in attendance. Many attendees brought lawn chairs to settle in and relax while listening to an open concert of classic hits by the talented family of Deron Bell. The festivities aligned with the Mainstreet Greenville Artisan Stroll, which also took place Friday evening.

The Zechar family sends a big ‘thank you’ to Gospel Baptist Church for providing the ice-cream, Ryan Berry with Mainstreet Greenville for helping us coordinate the event. Also, many thanks to David and Sharon Warner, with all their assistance with the band, and to the amazing Deron Bell band for an outstanding performance. Also, thanks go out to Beanz Bakery for making the delicious chocolate chip cookies, and to the City of Greenville Park Department for all their hard work, and the dedicated Zechar Bailey staff, both full and part-time.

“We want to thank the many people of city of Greenville and Darke County who stopped in to the celebration,” said Kent Zechar on behalf of the Zechar-Bailey family. “We appreciate all of you, and how you have made us a part of your lives over the years.”

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

