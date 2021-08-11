Soaring with ‘Wings’ and dreams

VERSAILLES — Dancing dreams can soar a little bit higher this year at The Final Bow, thanks to The Winery at Versailles and patrons who attended the Winery’s 15th Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt last month.

In addition to hosting the event, the Winery also released its its newest wine, “Wings,” a sweet white grape muscat wine made in support The Final Bow’s charitable programs for disabled youth and adults. The total amount raised from the event, including wine sales, auction paddles, quarters, bids, and donations was $5,174.

“We are so pleased to support such a worthy organization as The Final Bow,” said Carlena Sneed, Events Coordinator for the Winery at Versailles. “Many thanks to our friends and patrons who came to the event, and to our wonderful auction donors.”

“Final Bow is very grateful to Mike and Carol, Carlena and the entire winery staff for their generosity. The Adult Easter Egg Hunt was such a fun event and our guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said Hillary Holzapfel, Executive Director of The Final Bow. “We are so thankful to have been selected to receive the proceeds from this and our very own wine — ‘Wings.’ The money will be used to continue both Kendall’s Music Crew and Artistic Variations free programming for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The Winery at Versailles wishes to thank the many patrons and donors who helped make this event a huge success, including Merle Norman, Drab to Fab, Mikesell’s Monograms, Asti Lane Designs, Antoinette Bridal Boutique, Wagner’s IGA, Dave Knapp Ford, JT’s Grill, John’s IGA, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Rapid Fire Pizza, L. Broderick (Greeting Cards and Wall Tapestries), Hallmark, Kaup Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Winner’s Meat Market, Kellers Grain and Feed, Twisted Pony Creations, Essential Bodywear, Nature’s Reflections, Creative Label, Healing Touch Massage, and Ted Mangen of Ted’s Cakes.

The Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created to inspire, develop and educate young performers. The Final Bow students have opportunities to participate in a theatre company, theatre tech classes, music theory classes, chorus, a dance company, and many genres of dance. In addition, the Final Bow offers classes for adults, as well as students with developmental disabilities. Artistic Variations and Kendall’s Music Crew, which was started in 2016, has grown in participation over the last five years. Registration for these groups can be found on the Final Bow’s website, with classes held now through September. Questions? Just send an email finalbowkids@gmail.com or call 937-459-8078.

Upcoming events in August and September at The Winery at Versailles include “Uncork and Pork” (Aug. 13-14), “Taste and Tour” (Aug. 14 and 25), “Wine and Pizza” (Aug. 20), “Date Night” (Sept. 3), “Hawaiian Dinner and Wine Pairing” (Sept. 10), “The Ultimate Taste” (Sept. 11) and “Thrill of the Grill” (Sept. 24-25).

Questions, or want to bring a group? Just call Carlena Sneed at 937-526-3232, or visit www.wineryatversailles.com.

Hillary Holzapfel, Executive Director of The Final Bow (right) stands with Carlena Sneed, Special Events Coordinator for the Winery at Versailles (center), Kim Broderick (left) and Chloe Broderick (front), as she is presented with a check for $5,174 to benefit free programming for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Final-Bow-check-presentation-1.jpg Hillary Holzapfel, Executive Director of The Final Bow (right) stands with Carlena Sneed, Special Events Coordinator for the Winery at Versailles (center), Kim Broderick (left) and Chloe Broderick (front), as she is presented with a check for $5,174 to benefit free programming for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Carol Marsh | The Daily Advocate

The Winery at Versailles raises over $5K to benefit The Final Bow

By Carol Marsh DailyAdvocate.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for The Daily Advocate. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

