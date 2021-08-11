Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Bandit, a 1 1/2 -2 year old intact male Hound, is an outdoor coon hunting dog who has a very sweet disposition. His previous owner was moving and could not take him along. Bandit loves kids and is good with other dogs. He weighs 56 lbs., and did great for his nail trim and exam. He is up-to-date on Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, and is heartworm negative. Bandit is also micro-chipped.

Come in and meet Bandit and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Also, to find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.