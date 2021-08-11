Resume help, employment opportunities at Job Fair

GREENVILLE — Prospective job seekers will have many opportunities to explore the employment landscape in Darke County by attending the Job Fair today, Aug. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Edison State Community College, located at 601 Wagner, in Greenville.

The Job Fair is a collaboration between the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Darke County Economic Development, Edison State Community College, HeadStart (CORS) and Ohio Means Jobs.

Speakers will present information on a variety of topics to assist job seekers beginning at 9:30 a.m. and again, at 11:30 a.m. Topics will include Resume Assistance (Edison State Community College staff ); Impacting Your Ripple (Heather Suerdieck, Inside/Out Coaching); Interview Skills (Millie Woryk, Head Start); Social Media: Set up and Clean up (Kara Allread, Brethren Retirement Community); and Returning to the Workforce: Resources for Success (Tiffany Thomas, Job and Family Services/Ohio Means Jobs).

The Job Fair, which lasts from 12 noon until 3 p.m., will have representatives from over 50 local companies, including: ABM, Associates Staffing, BASF Corp., Brethren Retirement Community, BSG – Beauty Systems Group, Classic Carriers, Cooper Farms,Continental Carbonic, Crown Equipment Corporation, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, DIKAMAR, Divine Residential Living, EG Industries,EverHeart Hospice, Family Health, Inc., FRAM, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Technology, Inc., H&R Block, JAFE Decorating, Kings Command Foods, King’s Poultry Farm, Klockner Pentaplast, McDonalds, MV Transportation, Park National Bank, Phelan Insurance Agency, Premier Health, Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio, Rest Haven Operations, LLC, Rumpke, Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, Toward Independence, Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services, Village Green Health Campus, Walmart, Wayne HealthCare, Western Southern Life, and Whirlpool KitchenAid.

Questions? Contact the Darke Chamber of Commerce at 937-548-2102.

Darke County Chamber collaborates to help job seekers

