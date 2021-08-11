Greenville pursuit ends with injury crash

GREENVILLE — An early morning police pursuit came to an end Wednesday leaving three people injured after the suspect vehicle struck a tree head-on in downtown Greenville.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department and Darke County deputies responded along with emergency personnel Greenville Township Rescue and the Greenville City Fire Department to the 100 block of West Fourth Street in reference to an injury crash following a pursuit.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a Greenville Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of West Water and Sycamore Streets in Greenville when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle being stopped fled from the scene beginning a short pursuit. Sight of the suspect vehicle was briefly lost. However, the vehicle was located after officers discovered it had crashed head-on into a tree in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. It is believed that the driver lost control of the suspect vehicle while making a turn east onto West Fourth resulting in the vehicle striking and downing a tree near the entrance of the Darke County Court House parking area.

A male driver and two female passengers in the vehicle were treated in the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for injuries incurred in the crash. The identities of those involved in the pursuit, as well as their condition, have not been released at this time.

Authorities on the scene have stated that charges related to the matter are pending further investigation into the incident.

This remains an active investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

A brief pursuit by Greenville Police ended with a suspect's vehicle crashing into a tree Wednesday morning. Police are continuing to investigate.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

