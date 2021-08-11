Citizen asks commissioners for protection

GREENVILLE — During Wednesday’s meeting of the Darke County Board of Commissioners, a local citizen asked the commissioners to be her defense against the federal government.

Brenda McCoy express her concerns regarding the Federal government’s move to mandate masks and vaccinations.

“I am a citizen terrified of the erosion of our constitutional rights over the past 18 months,” McCoy said.

She stressed the importance of the commissioners to their constituents, saying they are who the people look to for governmental authority at the county level.

“We need strong servants who are our first and last line of defence,” McCoy said.

She expressed concerns about mask mandates and the possibility of forced vaccinations for COVID, her fear being segregated by a personal health choice.

“Especially these days where we have unreasonable laws and oppressive mandates are whipped up out of thin air for a virus with a survival rate of 98 percent for the majority of the general population,” she said.

“I have the right to make my own medical decisions without the specter of corrasions from any level,” McCoy added. “We need you to say no to oppressive and unreasonable mandates that come from the upper government.”

The commissioners did not express an opinion, but thanked McCoy for speaking out.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

The Darke County Commissioners were met with a concerned citizen Wednesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Commissioners-0003-PRINT.jpg The Darke County Commissioners were met with a concerned citizen Wednesday. Darke County Media

By Meladi Brewer DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Darke County Media Reporter, Meladi Brewer, email mbrewer@aimmediamidwest.com.

