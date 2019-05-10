VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting on April 29 and elected the 2019-2020 Versailles FFA Assistant Officers. The team includes (back row) Dalton Hesson, assistant vice-president; Dylan Meyer, assistant sentinel; Madison Henry, assistant reporter; Anna Barlage, assistant historian; (front row) Renea Schmitmeyer, assistant parliamentarian; Elise George, assistant secretary; and Emma George, assistant treasurer. Not pictured is Kobe Epperly, assistant student advisor.

