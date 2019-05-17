Versailles FFA assists at summit

VERSAILLES – On April 11, the Versailles FFA assisted the Darke County Ohio State Extension, The Ohio State University-Ag Economics Department and Farm Credit Services in hosting the 2019 Farm Bill Summit Meeting at Versailles School cafetorium.

Nearly 300 individuals were in attendance at the meeting that focused on an in depth examination of policy and practical applications of the farm bill. Representatives who spoke included Keith Coble from Mississippi State University, Jonathan Coppess from University of Illinois, and Patrick Westhoff from University of Missouri. A special thanks to Ben Brown, Sam Custer, and Dudley Lipps who helped made this event possible.

Versailles FFA members assisted the event by setting up the tables and chairs, serving the food, providing a welcome, cleaning up and helping distribute the questions that were asked as part of the meeting. The Ohio FFA State Sentinel, Mallary Caudill, presented the FFA creed as part of the program. Members who assisted in this function were Mallory York, Dylan Meyer, Cole Luthman, Marcus Berger, Dallas Hess, Caden Buschur, Anna Barlage, Lindsay Cheadle, Franklin Shimp, Haley Smith, Deanna Hesson, Courtney Batten, Cayla Batten, Jacob Wuebker, Laura Wuebker, Ian Gehret and Victoria Wuebker. Special thanks to parent Jill Gehret for assisting.

The Versailles FFA thanks everyone who attended this event and appreciates the opportunity to work with Farm Credit, Darke County OSU Extension and The Ohio State University Agriculture Economics Department in hosting this event.