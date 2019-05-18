MV-MVCTC FFA holds annual banquet

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently held its annual Parent and Member Banquet. Over 300 parents, members, and guests were served. The welcome was given by freshman, Gage Clemons, and the invocation was led by Leah Scholl. The banquet was called to order by FFA president, Will Hall along with the 2018-2019 officer team.

Carmen Hartzell and Gwen Bergman, Mississinawa Valley’s FFA advisors, presented chapter awards to students with outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs and other outstanding achievements.

This year Mrs. Hartzell and Mrs. Bergman agreed to present the Star Greenhand award to three first-year students that have promoted the chapter and attained immense potential. The recipients of this year’s Star Greenhand awards were Gage Clemons, Sierra Grim, and Ben Hartzell.

Grant Stachler was recognized as the Star Chapter Farmer. Grant’s SAE included grain production, swine production and ag mechanics. He is most proud of leaving his name on four CDE banners on the wall.

This year’s Star Ag Placement was Justin Miller. He works for Brim Construction and Miller farms. In addition, he raises bucket calves and is a talented member of the agronomy team.

This year’s Star in Ag Business went to Elijah Livingston. His SAE includes everything from contract hogs to heritage pigs, horticulture, farm improvement, and the occasional herding dog trained and sold.

The recipient of the blue and gold award was Daisy Brim. Her enthusiasm to make things fun and to be involved were always appreciated. Daisy’s spirit showed in her willingness to work hard, her fair booths and banquet backdrops.

Honorary Membership was awarded to Darin Miller and Greg Miller. Darin was on the Agronomy team that placed fifth at state and he earned his State and American Degrees. Darin shared his custom combining crew experiences with members and helped the Agronomy team. Greg Miller is a part of the Union City Fire Department. He loves to help the FFA chapter’s soil judging team, and working with the chapter officers in coordinating a kick-ball game between the FFA members and the first responders.

The top two salesmen were Alison Byram and Cody Dirksen.

The new 2019-2020 Chapter Officers were installed into office and are Blake Scholl, president; Emily Schmitz, vice-president; Cody Dirksen, 2nd vice-president; Kya Lavy, secretary; Madison Townsend, assistant secretary; Kennedy Stachler, treasurer; Benjamin Hartzell, assistant treasurer; Taylor Stachler, reporter; Sierra Grim, assistant reporter; Luke Livingston, sentinel; Leah Scholl, student advisor; Max Dirmeyer, historian; and Taylor Cunningham, parliamentarian.

The following proficiency awards were also handed out at the chapter level:

Entrepreneurship – Agriculture Services – Mason Hiestand and Kyler Guillozet; Ag Services – Coldy Manning; Swine Production – Grant Stachler; Small Animal Production – Elijah Livingston; Landscape Management – Wyatt Feltner; and Beef Production – Blake Scholl

Placement – Horticulture Placement – Elijah Livingston; Sheep Placement – Max Dirmeyer; Swine Placement – Elijah Livingston; Forage Placement – Will Hall; Food Science – Daisy Brim; Diversified Livestock Placement – Max Dirmeyer; Agricultural Processing – Dalton Marker; Turf Grass Management – Caiden Beanblossom; Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Dalton Marker; Diversified Agriculture Placement – Taylor Stachler; Equine Science – Jerrod Teegarden; Grain Placement – Sidnie Hunt; Home Development – Justin Miller; Outdoor Recreation – Lindsay Johns; Poultry Placement – Blake Scholl; Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Cody Dirksen; Beef Placement – Max Dirmeyer; Dairy Placement – Travis Muhlenkamp; and Wildlife Management – Dalton Brim.