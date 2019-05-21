FM-MVCTC FFA holds banquet

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe FFA Chapter celebrated its many accomplishments, both as a chapter and by its individual members, during the annual Parent Member FFA Banquet. Approximately 200 members, parents, and guests attended the evening held at Franklin Monroe High School.

Special guest speakers for the banquet were Superintendent Jeremy Pequignot and John Williams from Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters.

Three members received awards. Morgan Hissong received the Star in Ag Placement, Mitchell Schmitmeyer received Star Greenhand, and Elisabeth Williams received the Dekalb Ag Accomplishment Award.

The local chapter awarded honorary membership. The Honorary Chapter Degrees was presented to James and Jeanette Weimer and Sandy Layman.

The other awards and recognition presented throughout the evening included Top Citrus Sellers to Elisabeth Williams with $2,981 and Morgan Hissong with $1,760, and Clem Montgomery with $1,406.

Judging Contest recognition certificates were given to the following teams. The Rural Soils Team consisted of Morgan Hissong, Elisabeth Williams, Walker Lindemuth, and Jacob Winterrowd. Urban Soils Team consisted of Zach Little, Mason Garber, Colton Beatty, and Brendan Wray. The Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Judging Team members were Walker Lindemuth, Jacob Winterrowd, Brendan Wray, and Clem Montgomery. The Parliamentary Procedure Chapter Team members were Morgan Hissong, Elisabeth Williams, Walker Lindemuth, Jacob Winterrowd. In terms of community service included holding a blood drive at school. The Chapter also participated in Adopt-A-Highway and they went Christmas Caroling at the local retirement homes in December.

The chapter also recognized 20 members for their outstanding SAE projects. The following students received Chapter Proficiency Awards:

Elisabeth Williams: Ag Communications Placement and Swine Production Placement

Morgan Hissong: Ag Sales Placement

Walker Lindemuth: Swine Production Entrepreneurship and Oil Crop Production

Jacob Winterrowd: Landscape Design and Maintenance Placement

Jake Armstrong: Landscape Design and Maintenance Entrepreneurship

Michael Buteau: Outdoor Recreation Placement

Parker Schaar: Outdoor Recreation Entrepreneurship

Raegan Warner: Vegetable Crop Production Entrepreneurship

Garrison Warner: Diversified Crop Production Placement

Mitchell Schmitmeyer: Ag Design and Fabrication Placement

Bradley Rumble: Ag Design and Fabrication Entrepreneurship

Colton Beatty: Food Science Placement

Brendan Wray: Specialty Crop Production Placement

Dean Sease: Specialty Crop Production Entrepreneurship

Kaden Spirito: Construction Maintenance and Repair Placement

Matthew Brookey: Ag Maintenance and Repair Entrepreneurship

Clem Montgomery: Ag Maintenance and Repair Placement

Morgan Baker: Poultry Production Entrepreneurship

The 2019-2020 Franklin Monroe-MVCTC FFA Officers were also installed at the banquet. The new officers include Walker Lindemuth, president; Jacob Winterrowd, vice-president; Josie Patrick, secretary; Caroline Kress, treasurer; Kimberly Fourman, reporter; Austin Cool, sentinel; Colton Beatty, student advisor; and Advisor Kevin Bergman.