April Versailles FFA MOM

VERSAILLES – At the April Versailles FFA meeting, three dedicated members were recognized. They were Katelyn Knapke, Tyler Henry, and Derek Cavin.

The first member recognized was Knapke. She is the daughter of Tony and Anita Knapke. She has participated in Poultry judging CDE for the last five years and has been actively involved in the Can Food Drive, Fruit Sales, State FFA Convention, Darke County Fair Activities, and Farm Day. Her SAE consist of working at John’s IGA and The Darke County YMCA.

Henry is the son of Bruce and Brenda Henry. He has participated in Dairy Judging CDE and has also been actively involved in Farm Day, Farm Day work sessions, helped with Middle School Ag, and helped with Jr. High Ag. His SAE consists of working at Smith Pallets and growing a garden at his house.

Cavin is the son of Phillip Cavin and Brenda Abbott. He has participated in Wildlife CDE and has also been actively involved with Farm Day, Shop and Crop and Recreation. His SAE consists of working at Francis Manufacturing through the Capstone program.