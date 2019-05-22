NORTH STAR – Cole Luthman was generously awarded a National FFA scholarship by Ben Selhorst of North Star Hardware and Implement. He received a scholarship of $1000 through the local AGCO Dealer/ North Star Hardware and Implement Scholarship. All National FFA scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who are planning on majoring in agriculture after graduation. Luthman was also awarded a $1000 scholarship from the Ohio FFA Foundation through the HBPA Scholarship.

