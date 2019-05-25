Apple Farm appreciates government

COVINGTON – Do you work for the township, county, city, or state government? Apple Farm Service appreciates everything you do to keep our streets, parks, neighborhoods, and communities maintained and safe! They say thank you with a special day just for you.

Apple Farm Service is excited to announce their first annual Local Government Appreciation Days. Anyone who works for any level of government (whether local, state, or federal) are invited to join them!

Mark your calendars for these dates:

Covington Store, 10120 West Versailles Road, Covington, Thursday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Store, 12446 East State Route 29, Mechanicsburg, Thursday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Government employees can stop by for prize giveaways, product demonstrations, test drives, and equipment education. Apple Farm Service will also be firing up the grill for a cook-out lunch.

Product specialists will be on-site to provide equipment education, lessons to find the best deals with government bidding and purchasing programs, and product demonstrations. Mowers, tractors, skid steers, attachments, and everything grounds care and construction will be on display.

Do you work for any level of the government? Apple Farm Service hopes to see you at their inaugural Local Government Appreciation Days. This free event is a small token of appreciation for everything you do for our communities.