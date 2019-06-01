Bradford-UVCC FFA holds Ag Day

BRADFORD – Agriculture has greatly been entwined in civilization across the globe for as long as anyone can remember. It is the main foundation that helped humans thrive and grow further than before. Without ag there are things that we humans would not have accomplished. Even with how much it has influenced our lives, there are some that have no clue what the nature of ag really is.

May 10th was Bradford’s first year of holding its very own Agriculture Day. Through this activity, high school and junior high students were educated about various aspects of agriculture; so that more people would go out into the world understanding what ag has truly done for us. Different stations, upheld by FFA members, were set up throughout the school and kids were sent in groups to each one.

A community service station allowed students to write cards to children at Dayton Children’s Hospital and work together to make blankets to be donated. A plant science station had them planting seeds and educating them about the different parts of a plant. An animal science station was also set up where the students could not only interact with animals, but learn about them as well. Another station used pudding and other sweets as a creative and tasty way to show soil horizons. A big favorite to the students was the archery station. They were taught the proper safety and technique of firing a bow and arrow, leaving there a little less than pros. All in all, Ag Day was a huge success. The students of Bradford went home that day with a greater appreciation for an organization that has brought them so far.

Written by Mercedes Smith, Bradford FFA Reporter