Tractor Cruise at fairgrounds

GREENVILLE – Darke County Farm Bureau will once again host their Tractor Cruise on Saturday, July 13, 2019. This event is held in conjunction with the Farm Power of the Past at the Darke County Fairgrounds Individuals are invited to come and participate in the event.

Registration will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 5-7 p.m., the night before the event near the announcer stand as well as the morning of July 13 from 9-10 a.m. near the Eidson Gate entrance. The Cruise will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the 13th and the cost for registration is $10 for Farm Bureau members and $15 for non-members. Upon signing up in the evening, you will receive a complimentary ice cream. In addition, a free lunch will be provided to those who participate the day of the cruise.

Following the cruise, all participants will receive a tee-shirt and a hitch pin. In addition, various door prizes will be given away. Nationwide agents Matt Jordan from Jordan Agency and Mike Fearon from Graves-Fearon Agency are both sponsors of the event.

To find out more about this event please call the office at 937-335-1471 or e-mail darke@ofbf.org. To learn more about The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation visit ofbf.org.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, please visit darke.ofbf.org or “like” the Darke County Farm Bureau on Facebook.