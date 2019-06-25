Versailles FFA and Poultry Days

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA teamed up with many agriculture and civic stakeholders to promote and showcase the agriculture industry as part of the 2019 Poultry Days activities. The Versailles FFA appreciates the opportunity that the Versailles Poultry Day committee gave them to display and promote agriculture. The chapter thanks all the FFA members, parents, FFA alumni members, Ohio Soybean Council, Weavers Eggs, Morgan and Matt Aultman and Darke County Farm Bureau for their assistance with the Versailles FFA Poultry Day’s activities.

As part of Poultry Days, the Versailles FFA had a float in the parade. A special thanks to Chris Batten for driving the truck in the parade, to Curt Goubeaux for providing the wagon, and to Luke Billenstein for providing the straw. Also thanks to Versailles FFA members for helping decorate the float and set-up for poultry days. A special thanks also to FFA members Darian Feltz, Tori Wuebker, Cayla Batten, Caden Buschur, Madison Henry, Sara Cavin, Luke Billenstein, Deanna Hesson, Alex Kaiser, Lauren Sherman, and Emma Gasson for participating in the parade.

Versailles FFA sponsored an Agriculture Awareness and Promotion Tent. Activities inside the tent included a petting zoo, hatching of eggs, free Dannon yogurt, milk cow, corn hole, putt putt golfing, ag info wheel, free agriculture promotional material and hands on agriculture crafts. A special thanks to Darke County Farm Bureau for providing the coloring books and milk cow. Thank you to the Ohio Soybean Council for donating 500 squeeze chickens and pens to hand out as part agriculture information wheel. Also, thank you to the Poultry Days Committee and major sponsor Weavers Eggs for donating T-shirts that were handed out inside the tent as part of the agriculture wheel information and during the parade and for their donations. Thank you to Morgan and Matt Aultman for their donation of their hatching unit and chickens. Thank you to the Ohio Poultry Association for donating corn hole boards and bags and egg shaped putt putt golfing.

Also as part of the tent, poultry days participants could participate in the “Guess that Farm” pictures contest that featured local farms in the area. Thank you to the following local farmers for allowing us to use their property in the contest they included: Wuebker Farms, Doug and Brenda Schmitymeyer, Ted and Connie Schmitmeyer, Michael and Leah Schmitmeyer, DeMange Farm, Ross Medford, Gehret Farm, Hesson Home Place, and Billenstein’s Farm. Congratulations Curt Goubeaux, Lisa Bergman and Ivy and Reuben King for winning the contest. Also special thanks to Colleen Gehret for making all the posters that were displayed at poultry days and on the float.

A special thanks to the following FFA members for bringing animals two days for the petting zoo they included: Greg Bohman and Family, Caden and Steve Buschur, Clay and Jay Bergman, Asa DeMange and Anna Dirkscen. A special thanks to the following Versailles FFA members, parents and Versailles FFA alumni members who worked shifts inside and outside the tent and assisted with the presentations, they included: Cayla Batten, Sara Cavin, Gabe Thompson, Deanna Hesson, Caden Buschur, Noah Barga, Asa DeMange, Haley Smith, Jon Gehret, Alex Kaiser, Noah Gilmore, Caleb Frailey, Carter Luthman, Kobe Epperly, Kennedy Hughes, Laura Wuebker, Emma Gasson, Noah Shimp, Dylan Meyer, Philip Grogean, Luke Billenstein, Anna Dirkscen, Haley Mangen, Lizzy May, Jessica Lyme, and Greg Bohman. Congratulations to Versailles FFA member Courtney Batten who was crowned 2019 Miss Chick Queen and represented Versailles FFA.