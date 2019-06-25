Chapter spends day at Culvers

SIDNEY – The Versailles FFA recently spent the day at the Culvers in Sidney. Culvers hosted the “Donate While You Dine” and donated the proceeds it made from food and ice cream during that time to the Versailles FFA chapter.

The FFA assisted with serving the food, opening the door and cleaning tables. During their time at Culvers, the chapter also had a table outside with free activities open to all of the customers. There was a wheel with agricultural facts and correct answers won customers a prize.

FFA members who helped with this event were Tori Wuebker, Cayla Batten, Anna Barlage, Darian Feltz, Clay Bergman, Caden Buschur, Hayley Smith and Kennedy Hughes. The Versailles FFA thanks Culvers for sponsoring them and partnering with the FFA chapter and all the individuals from the community that supported Versailles FFA through Culvers. Through the Donate While You Dine and Scoop of the Day programs, Culvers donated over $550 to the Versailles FFA Chapter.