WIA presents ag webinar

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Women in Agriculture will host Weathering the Storm in Agriculture Webinar on July 17, noon to 1 p.m., at the Randolph County Extension Office, Winchester, Ind.

The program will be presented by Elysia Rodgers and Tonya Short with the Purdue Extension.

Agriculture is an inherently risky business subject to many uncontrollable factors. With poor weather this spring intensifying strains felt from consecutive years of record low prices, farmers are feeling the stress more intensely than in many years. In addition to the health impact on the farm family, this chronic stress affects the farm’s bottom line in other multiple ways. This webinar will help farmers and their families understand the signs and symptoms of chronic stress, building skills in recognizing and responding to mental health concerns in themselves and others, and know where to go for more help and resources. It includes resources about how to handle stress for a more productive mindset on the farm.

For more information about this webinar and to register, contact Amy Alka at aalka@purdue.edu or 765-584-2271