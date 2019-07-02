4-H Club News

Canine Capers

The Canine Capers 4-H Club held their meeting at the Brethren Retirement Home on April 29. There were 22 members present. Under old business, members participated in final voting for the club clover. Members voted to do a police tour with a K9 unit, have a family night, collect/make dog toys for the animal shelter and/or the Ronald McDonald house, play laser tag in Piqua, and go to the Vandalia Rec center. “Under the Big Top with Canine Capers” was voted on as this year’s Darke County Fair theme. Members were reminded that bird kids will be May 4 and 5. The address was provided, and kids were reminded to wear dark clothes.

Under new business, members signed up for committees. Dog drill team tryouts took place May 20. Members were encouraged to participate in one of the many fun matches held throughout Ohio this summer. Flyers were available for those interested. Shot records and licenses are due. The club voted to participate in the Main Street Greenville flower planting. Measuring for showmanship leads was May 6. Members were encouraged to sign up for 4-H camp. The times for Skillathon were announced. The essay topic is available for those unable to attend.

Members were reminded to wear pool attire for water safety awareness to the next meeting.

Micah Arbogast,

reporter