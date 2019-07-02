4-H Club News

Patterson Patchers

The Patterson Patchers 4-H club held its April 16th meeting in the North Star Community Center. Awards for selling the most chicken dinners, the club’s primary fundraiser, went to the Timmerman and Pohlman families with a total of over 350 dinners sold. Health officer Greta Broering gave the club members advice on staying hydrated. Guest speaker Raylea Richards informed the club of the importance and water and conducted an activity ranking popular drinks from the least to most salt and sugar.

The Mangen and Pohlman families were scheduled to provide snacks and the Mueller and Rauh families were scheduled to bring drinks to the next meeting.

Delaney Barga, reporter