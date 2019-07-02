4-H Club News

Silver Hoofs

The Silver Hoofs 4-H club held its March 22, meeting at Paws Bingo in Greenville. Casey Lewis led the American pledge. Sara Hollipeter led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was favorite dog breed. Some of the responses were heeler, husky, golden doodle, and black lab. The secretary report was sent via email. Courtney Jones moved to approve, Casey Lewis seconded. Maggie House gave the treasurer’s report. Courtney Jones moved to approve, Casey Lewis seconded. Horse committee report was given. The following safety tip was given; always have a first aid kit on hand. Eat healthy and don’t walk behind a horse. Unfinished business – See Beth for 4H projects. All enrollment forms were due tonight. Thank you to everyone for helping with our silent auction at our annual tack sale in March.

Makynzie Donthnier, reporter