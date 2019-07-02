4-H Club News

Silver Hoofs

The Silver Hoofs 4-H club held its April 12 meeting at Paws Bingo in Greenville. Devin Smith led the American pledge. Katelynn Lewis led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was favorite outside activity. The secretary report was sent via email. Casey Lewis moved to approve, Ty Israel seconded. Gracelynn Harter gave the treasurer’s report. Devin Smith moved to approve, James Penny seconded.

Horse committee report was given. The following safety tip was given, stay away from Windows during a tornado; also don’t play with fire. Unfinished business – Trash bash was held, The Treaty City Joust was May 17-19. Krista has been working on club shirts.

Makynzie Donthnier, reporter