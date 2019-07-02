4-H Club News

Joyful Jets

On April 9, the Joyful Jets 4-H Club met at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca for a regularly scheduled 4-H meeting. Treasurer, Mariah Kreusch, called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Advisor Susan Peele took roll call and read minutes from the previous meeting. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Mariah Kreusch. In addition, Kendall Kreusch gave a Safety Report on riding your bicycles on the sidewalk or with the flow of traffic and Liela Fugate gave a Health Report on drug safety.

In New Business, club insurance is $1 a member, Quality Assurance dates were given, 4-H Camp was June 17-20, and members are encouraged to participate in club project demonstrations at regular meetings. The following 4-H members and advisors did Public Speaking: Susan Peele.

Recreation Leader Hannah Wehrley, lead members in drawing a bunny on a paper plate with the plate on top of their heads. Brooklyn Miller led devotions to close the meeting.