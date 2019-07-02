4-H Club News

Darke Co. Holstein

The Darke County Holstein 4-H Club met March 26 at Greenville National Bank. President Tyler Kress called the meeting to order followed by the pledges, roll call with your favorite vegetable, secretary minutes, and treasures report.

Old business: members were reminded to get your dues and record books paid by May Meeting. Tyler thanked those who attended 4-H County Recognition. The club received Honor Club and $25. We were the only club to receive the Health Challenge award, and all members received a pin. Our club had 13 members attending the 4-H Skate Night, and everyone had a good time. The club got 4th place wearing our t-shirts and will be receiving a check for it.

In new business, schedules were being passed out, if anyone is interested in having a meeting or helping with refreshments or speakers please let one of the advisors know. Quality Assurance dates were announced. The club decided to have the April meeting on April 23. If you cannot attend the meeting please attend one of the others. Ohio 4-H night at the Dragons was April 27. Trash Bash was April 13, and we had 5 groups picking up trash.

A motion was passed for the club to sponsor two trophies for the fair, which includes Reserve Grand Champion Holstein and Grand Champion Feeder Calf. We have collected enough caps to make a bench in memory of Larry Miller. The club passed a motion to make the bench to honor him for everything that he did.

Please get your record books from Karen.

We had a guest speaker Ryan Langenkamp, our new Open Class Dairy Secretary. Ryan talked about different changes that were happening and how excited he was for the fair this year to meet a lot of new people. Tasya Felver did a public speaking demonstration On Prevention of Strokes. The meeting was then adjourned and the 4-H members enjoyed snacks and socialized with others.

Alexis Barhorst, reporter