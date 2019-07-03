Versailles FFA attends FFA camp

VERSAILLES – Four Members of the Versailles FFA attended the third session of FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton. Members attending representing Versailles FFA included: Emma Peters, Tori Wuebker, Cayla Batten and Courtney Batten.

While at camp, students participated in leadership, communications and cooperation focused workshops as well as many recreational and teamwork activities. Members also participated in various activities to increase their understanding and awareness of the environment and outdoors. FFA Members also had the opportunity to learn and share from the new elected 2019-2020 State FFA Officers. Also while at camp, FFA members competed in sports and communication related activities in their individual camp chapters, congratulations is extended to Courtney Batten’s camp chapter that placed first at camp.