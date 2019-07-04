Support of FFA greenhouse

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA thanked all of the individuals and businesses that supported the Versailles FFA Greenhouse while it was open in the 2019 school year. A big thank you is extended to Greenville Ace hardware owned by Doug and Sherry Hesson, for supplying the greenhouse with 50 bags of soil that was used for potting plants.

Thanks is also extended to Doug Hesson for delivering the soil to school. The Versailles FFA thanked the FFA members that served as the greenhouse managers those included: Tori Wuebker, Kennedy Hughes, Mallory York and Madison Henry. A special thanks to Jason Mescher, Jarrett Goubeaux and Franklin Shimp for watering daily in the greenhouse and assisting with maintenance. Also as part of the greenhouse open house, Versailles FFA provided hands in crafts for the youth that attended. Versailles FFA would also like to thank Nature Reflections and Versailles Ace Hardware for supplying door prize items for the greenhouse open house.

Versailles FFA plans to continue the greenhouse in 2020 and looks forward to the communities and local business support.