OFB financial workshops in Ohio

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s agricultural economy is experiencing a number of stresses in 2019: Challenging weather and uncertain market conditions are leaving many farmers across the state under considerable financial stress. The reality is no one is immune to financial stress. Managing the day-to-day challenges of cash flow are tough. Layer in long-term planning, such as a business succession and retirement, and it can often feel overwhelming.

Ohio Farm Bureau Financial Essentials program aims to alleviate these concerns through a series of workshops and online resources developed to help answer important financial questions. In collaboration with Nationwide, AgCredit, OSU Extension, Farm Credit Mid-America and Wright & Moore Law Co. LPA, these resources can help guide the path to financial security for a family, farm and business.

County Farm Bureaus are hosting workshops in several locations during August and September. Each session will include a meal provided by the county Farm Bureau. The sessions are free for Farm Bureau members and $10 for nonmembers.

Workshops and locations:

Essentials in Farm Succession Planning, Middlefield, Aug. 16; and Bellville, Sept. 10

Essentials in Financial Risk Management, Pemberville, Aug. 5; Kenton, Aug. 20; Kalida, Sept. 5; and Van Wert, Sept. 9

Essentials in Retirement Planning, Wapakoneta, Aug. 29; and Jackson, Sept. 11

To access resources such as podcasts, videos and worksheets, or to attend a local workshop, visit ofbf.org/financial-essentials.