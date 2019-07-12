Ag-LINK to help local farmers

COLUMBUS— State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview) recently announced that Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has opened a special enrollment period for the Ag-LINK (Extreme Weather Relief) program in order to provide financial resources to farmers across the state.

“Many hardworking families have experienced weather-related losses this spring, and I am happy to share Treasurer Sprague’s Ag-LINK program with the 84th District,” said Rep. Manchester.

The Ag-LINK program allows Ohio farm operators and other agriculture businesses to receive a two percent interest rate reduction on loans up to $150,000. This second application period can provide significant savings and relief to farmers and agribusinesses impacted by recent heavy rains and floods.

More information on the Ag-LINK program can be found at http://www.tos.ohio.gov/Ag-LINK-Extreme-Weather-Relief.