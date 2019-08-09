Learn to cope with on-farm hurdles

LONDON – There’s no shortage of challenges for farmers these days: delays in planting, low commodity prices, drought and dwindling amounts of hay to feed farm animals.

At a time when farmers might be seeking advice on dealing with those and other obstacles, Farm Science Review 2019 will offer that, plus the latest in farm technology and products.

The three-day agricultural trade show from Sept. 17–19 offers educational talks and opportunities to speak one-on-one with experts from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), which sponsors the annual event at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London.

“With last fall and this spring being two of the most challenging seasons for farmers in recent history, you can visit many exhibitors and experts on-site to discuss situations you haven’t had to experience before,” said Nick Zachrich, manager of Farm Science Review.

Now in its 57th year, the event offers the most relevant and up-to-date information to farmers on topics ranging from crop diseases to soil health. Farmers can learn how to reduce input costs and increase their efficiency at a time when both are particularly crucial.

“All farmers will have to come up with ways to be more efficient both in animal agriculture and grain production to be able to plant and harvest crops in smaller weather windows. Farm Science Review is a valuable resource for them,” Zachrich said.

In one location, growers can visit with many experts and see the newest innovations on the market. The event draws more than 100,000 people throughout three days. It features 4,000 product lines and over 700 commercial and educational exhibits, as well as workshops and presentations delivered by CFAES experts.

The Farm Science Review hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept 17–18 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. Tickets for the event are $7 at Ohio State University Extension county offices and participating agribusinesses, or $10 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free.

The Farm Science Review app, which will be available for both Apple and Android smartphone and tablet users, offers interactive maps, a schedule of events, and general information about the show and exhibitors. It will be available by download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store by searching for “FSR 2019” or by directing your mobile browser to fsr.osu.edu.

For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu or about OSU Extension, Darke County, visit the Darke County OSU Extension web site at www.darke.osu.edu, the OSU Extension Darke County Facebook page or contact Sam Custer, at (937) 548-5215.