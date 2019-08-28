4-H Club News

Swine Koolers

The Swine Koolers 4-H club held their monthly meeting for June on the 23rd. The meeting started with the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge.

Upcoming important dates were discussed – county 4-H judging, swine skillathon, community service opportunities available are filling backpacks for tornado victims and working at the Grace Resurrection Food Pantry this fall. Members were encouraged to bring a filled backpack to next month’s meeting.

Old business included a review of 4-H camp, and fair king and queen entry forms. Senior members were encouraged to apply for species specific scholarships, as well as 4-H committee and state fair scholarships. Thanks were given to the volunteers who worked at the jackpot pig show in June. Proceeds from the show go towards the barn project and swine exhibitor awards at the fair.

The new business items discussed were skillathon, the club’s fair booth theme, and a health presentation. Exhibitors must attend skillathon or write an essay in order to show at the fair. This year’s theme for the fair booth is “No One Fights Alone.” The Swine Koolers’ health officer, Luke Marker, gave a presentation on the dangers of food allergies.

The advisor’s report included directions on how to enter the junior show, open show and born and raised show for the fair, as well as a building update on the new barn for the 2019 fair. Members were encouraged to seek help from an advisor for any problems/questions related to their pigs.

Owen Marker, reporter