Fun Bunch 4-H Club

On Friday, June 7, the Fun Bunch 4-H Club participated in First Friday in downtown Greenville. They had a duck pond activity to engage children and adults. Participants got to pick a duck from the pond. Each duck had a number the corresponded with a funny action, such as “waddle like a duck.” Once they completed the action, they got a prize. To join in the fun with Fun Bunch, contact Anita at 670-2766.

Christina Crawford, reporter