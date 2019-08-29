4-H Club News

Darke Co. Holstein

The Darke County Holstein 4-H Club met July 22 in Bradford at the Community Club. The meeting was called to order by President Tyler Kress followed by the secretary minutes and treasurer’s report. Tyler reminded the members that some people still need to pay their dues.

Congratulations to our State Fair Delegates Tasya Felver for Communication and Alexis Barhorst for Everyday Food and Fitness, Senior Division. We also had rosette winners Tasya Felver for Controlling the Image and Alexis Barhorst for Self Determined Quilting.

Karen reminded members that feeder calves cannot have horns for the fair. Karen also went over fair information.

Karen talked about the Leadership Award and Outstanding Exhibitor Award. The club wished Mackenzie Bohman good luck for Jr Fair Queen and Renea Schmitmeyer who is representing the Jr. Fair Board. Make sure everyone sings the thank you card for Frank Miller Lumber for the sawdust.

Karen passed out halters to first year member, which includes Braxton Hoffman, Lane Francis, Braden Denny, and Ethan Heitkamp. Karen passed out the 10- and 11-year awards to our members who were unable to attend the awards ceremony.

The meeting was then adjourned and the club worked on the booth and enjoyed healthy snacks.

Alexis Barhorst, reporter