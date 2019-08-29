4-H Club News

Joyful Jets

On July 9, 2019 the Joyful Jets 4-H Club met at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca for a regularly scheduled 4-H meeting. President Shelby Rock called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Secretary Kim Fourman took roll call and read minutes from the previous meeting. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Matilda Earwood. In addition, Liela Fugate gave a Health Report on the importance of physical activity for healthy living.

In New Business included revue cards for modeling miscellaneous projects deadline, fair king and queen contest, fair passes, skill-a-thon, fair booth and parade, and county judging.

The following 4-H members and advisors did Public Speaking: Bella Armstrong and Eli Armstrong.

Caleb Wiant, reporter