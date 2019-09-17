Young Ag Conference set

VERSAILLES – On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Versailles FFA will be sponsoring a free Young Ag Conference: The Next Step at the Versailles High School, 280 Marker Road. This event is for anyone in grades 6-12 with any interest in agriculture for their future in the Darke County.

This event will feature many different types of agriculture professionals teaching about their careers, as well as agriculture colleges and high institutions and businesses will be present show casing their opportunities. This event will start at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude by 1 p.m. This event is free and includes a light breakfast, pizza, free t-shirt and opportunity to hear from excellent agriculture professionals.

The program will also feature Ohio FFA Association State FFA Officer and Ohio Director of Agriculture Dorothy Pelanda. This event is open to all the youth in Darke County. This new activity is funded through a grant funded through the Ohio FFA Foundation and ARCOP.

More details will be posted as speakers are finalized. To register for this event email Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Taylor Bergman at taylor.bergman@vtigers.org