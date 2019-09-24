Competing at the Big E

VERSAILLES – Congratulations to the Versailles FFA members who competed Sept 13-15 in the National FFA Big E in Springfield, Mass. Past graduate Jacob Wuebker was named the Big E National FFA Star State in Ag Placement.

Wuebker qualified after placing first in Ohio in May. As part of the process, he interviewed and submitted an application. This award was based on Wuebker’s SAE at Wuebker Farms LLC. He was awarded two plaques as part of the contest and was also awarded $750 sponsored by the Big E exposition and Farm Credit East.

Caden Buschur placed fourth in Advanced Prepared Public Speaking Contest. Buschur presented and memorized a 6- to 8-minute speech and answered questions after the speech. His topic was “Putting Food on the World’s Table.” Buschur qualified to compete at the Big E after placing in the top three in the state. The Dairy Judging Team placed fourth and the team consisted of Clay Bergman seventh overall individual, Renea Schmitmeyer ninth overall individual, Buschur placed 13th overall and Shelbie Schmitmeyer placed 14th. As part of the Big E Dairy Judging Contest, they had to evaluate six classes, give two sets of oral reasons, do a team activity related to herd health management and take a written test.

A special thanks to Indian Stone Holstein – Charlie and Anton Henry, Buschur Dairy Farm – Steve Buschur and Leslie Maurice for hosting practices and helping coach the team. A special thank to Steve Buschur and Jeff Wuebker for serving as chaperones. The Big E consists of 18 states that make the National FFA Eastern Region and is a large state fair that is home to the Eastern Region states.