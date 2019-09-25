Members of the Month named

VERSAILLES – At the Versailles FFA meeting on Sept. 16, three dedicated members were recognized. In addition to the FFA meeting, Versailles FFA played softball against Marion Local FFA. A special thanks to Marion Local for attending, Versailles K of C Hall for using their diamond and William Borchers for serving as the umpire.

September FFA members of the month are Emma Gasson, Sara Cavin, and Zach Watren.

Gasson is the daughter of Clint and Shelly Gasson. She has participated in the Ag Issues CDE and has been actively involved in the Ag is Cool Tent, Shop & Crop, FFA Meetings, Farm Day, State FFA Convention, the Omelet Breakfast, and many other events. Her SAE consists of growing a garden as well as raising rabbits, market hogs and a calf.

Cavin, junior, is the daughter of Brenda Abbott and Philip Cavin. She has participated in the Poultry Judging and Soil Judging CDE events. She has also been actively involved Poultry Days Activities, Pork and Beef Tent, Ag is Cool Tent, Shop & Crop, FFA Booth, State FFA Convention, National FFA Convention, FFA meetings, and multiple other activities. Her SAE consists of growing a garden.

Watren, sophomore, is the son of Matt and Cindy Watren. He has participated in the Wildlife CDE and has been actively involved in the Pork and Beef Tent, FFA meetings, nursing home visits, assisting with Greenhand FFA conference the banquet, Omelet Breakfast, Soup & Sandwich Social, and many other activities. His SAE consists of completing community service at the nursing home.

The honorees received an FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.