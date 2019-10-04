State Greenhand Conference

VERSAILLES – For the 25th consecutive year, the Versailles FFA held its annual State FFA Greenhand Conference. The conference was held at the Versailles High School on Sept. 21 for all of the Greenhands in the state of Ohio. Greenhands are first-year members of the FFA. This year they had 306 members attend.

The members came from all across Ohio. Schools that participated in the conference were Greenon, Mechanicsburg, Arcanum FFA, Botkins, Versailles, Ross/Butler Tech, AB Graham High School, Miami East, AB Graham-Ohio High Point Middle, Houston, Lincolnview, Twin Valley South, Arcadia FFA, Spencerville, Valley View, Greene County Career Center, Brookville, Greenville, Urbana, MVCTC, Anna, Ansonia, Fairlawn, Franklin Monroe, Tolles Tech, Sheridan FFA, Cedarville, and Talawanda.

The theme of the conference was “First Down and Life to Go.” The goal of the conference was to make FFA members aware of opportunities within the FFA as well as develop their leadership skills and to get new members excited about the FFA. The day started off with an official welcome and speech from Ty Eschenbaum, the keynote speaker who was a Briggs Scholar at South Dakota State University. In his spare time, Eschenbaum manages The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation that was founded in 2011 to create a sustainable resource for youth cancer survivors and their families. Preceding the speech were various workshops such as Opportunities in the FFA, Teamwork, Goal Setting, SAE, and Communication. The students then broke for lunch which was donated by Papa John’s and Subway and door prizes were awarded. To conclude the day, students participated in CDE roundtables presented by officers and other members to learn more about the different career development events within the FFA.

A special thanks to Justin Feltz and Weaver Eggs for donating supplies to teach the CDE roundtables.

FFA chapters had the opportunity to participate in raising money for Ty Eschenbaum Foundation to put a pie in State President Holly McClay and the Ohio candidate slated for National President, Kolsen McCoy’s face. Over $500 was raised.

The conference was conducted by the Versailles FFA officer team, leadership committee, assistant officers, members, state FFA officers, and Ohio national FFA officer candidate.