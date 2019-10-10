Second place in judging

VERSAILLES – On Sept. 26, Versailles FFA students participated in the District Soil Judging contest and placed second out of 32 teams. The four students from Versailles who competed were Alex Kaiser, Caleb Kaiser, Deanna Hesson, and Sara Cavin.

There were 199 individuals competing in this contest. Alex Kaiser placed sixth, Caleb Kaiser placed 11th, and Deanna Hesson placed 17th. The four Versailles members will create a team to compete at the state contest.

A special thanks to Montgomery County Soil and Water and Montgomery County FFA Chapters for hosting the District 5 FFA Rural Soil Judging Contest.