Arcanum at soil judging

ARCANUM – The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter sent two teams, Ag Soils and Urban Soils, to the District 5 FFA Soil Judging Contest.

During the contest the members of the Ag Soils Team must evaluate the soil for slope, landform, texture, structure, topsoil, drainage, restriction features, compaction, infiltration and living organisms. The members then take their findings to determine the best management practices such as cover crops, contour farming, drainage, and traffic control. Finally the members make soil fertility recommendations and complete a written test about soils. The Arcanum students competed at the county contest run by the Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District. They then competed at the district Soil Judging Contest where they finished seventh out of 31 teams.

During the contest the members of the Urban Soils Team evaluated the soil slope, landforms, texture, structure, drainage, restrictive features, and bedrock. The members then take their findings to determine the best practices for buildings with basements, sewage treatment, roads, and landscaping. The urban team also competed at the county and district contest where they finished 11th out of 24 teams.

The Arcanum MVCTC thanks the Darke and Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District staffs and the farmers that allowed the contest to take place in their fields.