VERSAILLES – Members of the Versailles FFA made their monthly visit to the residents at the Versailles Health Care Center on Oct. 13. Residents engaged in making a craft for Halloween. Members helped the residents paint pumpkins to place in their courtyard to decorate for Halloween. They also enjoyed delicious cookies, apple salad, cheese and crackers, and cider. A special thanks to Jason Mescher for bringing the dessert. Sarah Hess, Jacob Mescher, Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Riley Kruckeberg, Lucy Petitjean, Zach Watren, Sylvia Gilmore, Lydia Gilmore, Laura Wuebker, and Elise George so attended the monthly visit.

The Versailles FFA members who attended the monthly nursing home visit were (back row) Sarah Hess, Jacob Mescher, Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Riley Kruckenberg, Lucy Petitjean, Zach Watren, (front row) Sylvia Gilmore, Lydia Gilmore, Laura Wuebker and Elise George. Courtesy photo