Students learn to weld

VERSAILLES – Students enrolled in Mechanical Principles which is a course offered within the Versailles Agriculture Education Department have been busy studying welding/metals during the first nine-weeks of the school year. Students enrolled in Mechanical Principles have learned how to wire and stick weld, use the torch and plasma cutter. As part of the course students are required to complete skill grades using the wire and stick welder, torch and plasma cutter.

Using the wire and stick welder skill grades include welding a lap, butt, T, straight beads and corner welds using the wire and stick welder. Using the torch students are graded on straight, bevel and hole cuts and using the plasma cutter student cut out their name and the state of Ohio. A special thanks to Dynamic Weld of Osgood for donating all the metal that is used to complete skill grades.

In addition to completing the skill grades students had the opportunity to learn about welding and robotics opportunities at Midmark by a classroom presentation by Carrie Albers-Human Resources Midmark and Charles Swihart Team Leader Robotics at Midmark. In addition to Midmark, Hobart Welding Institute of Troy explained welding school options within Hobart. In addition to welding, students in Versailles Agriculture Education Mechanical Principles course will study electricity, small engines, hydraulics, safety and fastener identification.

