Rhoades competes at Big E

ANSONIA – Carrie Rhoades, a member of the Ansonia FFA chapter, represented the Ansonia FFA and Ohio FFA at a national event this September at the Eastern States Fair, known as the Big E, in West Springfield, Mass. Rhoades placed third in the state for the dairy handling contest in March at the Ohio Spring Dairy Expo qualifying her for the national competition at the Big E. Eighteen states sent their qualifying members to compete in the contest. For the contest, participants demonstrated their dairy showmanship skills by controlling the animal and setting it up to the best of their ability.

Rhoades placed eighth and contributed to the Ohio State dairy handling team to winning first place. Rhoades thanks all of her sponsors that made this experience possible: Ansonia FFA Alumni, Ansonia Local School, Ansonia Lumber Company, Darke County Farm Bureau, Greenville National Bank, Mercer Landmark, and Charlie Prasuhn.