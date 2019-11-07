Ansonia judges soil

ANSONIA – The Ansonia FFA kicked off its 2019 CDE (Career Development Event) contest year with the county and District 5 rural and urban soil judging contests. The county contest was held on Sept. 17 and District 5 on Sept. 24 at Sycamore Park Outlook in Dayton.

In the Urban soils, participants judged the soil based on the soil stability, texture, flood hazard, limitations of basements, sewage treatments, and local roads, and the soil’s best management practices. Participants in the county contest were Jacob Prasuhn, Ben Thorp, and Devin McKenna who brought home a third place team finish. District competitors were Jacob Prasuhn and Kaydee Campbell.

For Rural soils judging, participants examined the soil to determine its texture, structure, risk of erosion, water quality, and soil fertility. The participant in the county contest was Emma Kunk and the district competitor was Destiny Flynn.