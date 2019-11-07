MVCTC officer retreat

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) 2019-2020 FFA Chapter officers went to Camp Kern for the annual officer retreat. CTSO advisors, Mr. Hershberger and Mr. Beringer also attended as counselors.

2019-2020 MVCTC FFA Officers: President – Ross Dapore (Diesel Power Technologies/Ansonia); Vice President – Keara Knepshield (Veterinary Science/Franklin Monroe); Second Vice President- Josiah Kirchhofer (Natural Resource Management/Brookville); Treasurer- Katelyn Redick (Veterinary Science/Miamisburg); Reporter- Peyton Ryan (Veterinary Science/Brookville); Sentinel- Brittany Ployer (Veterinary Science/Preble Shawnee); and Student Advisor- Audra Burger (Retail Ag Services/Preble Shawnee)

On their way, the first stop they took was for lunch at Roosters, where they talked about their goals for the trip, which included getting to know each other better so they can be an effective team for the MVCTC FFA Chapter. The second stop was at Walmart where they had to shop on a predetermined budget to get supplies and food they will need to cook while they were there, which helped add budgeting and financial strategies to the team. When they arrived and checked in at Camp Kern, they picked their cabins and got settled in before they started their little adventure. While they were there, the officer team received their officer gear, which included a new personalized FFA Jacket to complete their official dress, which is required at events and meetings.

They took a team picture to use. To finish out the night, President Ross cooked hamburgers and pizza over a fire as they talked about the plans for the school year.

Their plans for the school year included getting as many members involved in FFA as possible, and getting them to have a good year in their labs and FFA.

The next morning, went on a hike and came back to fix breakfast and pack their things to go home. They were greeted by the camp staff to go on a low ropes course with them. The low ropes course taught the officer team how to trust, lead and communicate with each other.