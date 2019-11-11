Teams compete in soil judging

ENGLEWOOD – On Sept. 26, FFA members from Miami Valley CTC competed in the Districts 5 Soil Contest. Two teams participated in the Ag Soils and the Urban Soils. The Ag Soils teams included Joshua Albright (Retail Agriculture Services/Franklin Monroe), Hunter Artz (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Northmont), Audra Burger (Retail Agriculture Services/Preble Shawnee), Justin Evans (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Twin Valley South), Amanda Kerr (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Brookville), Josiah Kirchhofer (Natural Resources/Brookville), Abe Kuznicz (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Tipp City), and Brianna Smith (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Eaton). The students that were part of the Urban Soil team were Heidi Allan (Natural Resources/Tipp City), Daniel Brown (Natural Resources/Eaton), Jesse Foley (Natural Resources/Trotwood Madison), Layla Hatfield (Natural Resources/Valley View), Emma Hoening (Natural Resources/Vandalia-Butler), Kevin Newman (Natural Resources/Carlisle), Daniel Shook (Natural Resources/Vandalia-Butler), and Brianna Smith (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Wayne).

The Ag Soils team placed 25th out of 31 teams. Josiah Kirchhoffer placed 67th out of 199 contestants at the competition leading the team with 582 points. The rest of the team placed as the following: Hunter Artz 123, Amanda Kerr 140, Brianna Smith 160, Abe Kuznicz 165, Audra Burger 166, Justin Evans 183, and Joshua Albright 198. The Ag soils team did a great job at the Districts 5 Soil Contest.

The Urban Soils team placed seventh out of 24 teams. Brianna Smith led the team with a score of 661 points and placed 17th out of 147 contestants. The rest of the team placed as the following: Layla Hatfield 19, Heidi Allan 25, Kevin Newman 53, Jesse Foley 67, Daniel Shook 75, Emma Hoening 76, and Daniel Brown 96. Everyone who competed in the Urban Soils Contest for MVCTC FFA placed in the top 100.

The team must analyze a pit site that has been dugout. The members then evaluate the dirt by completing a “ribboning” test. This test helps determine what kind of soil is being presented. The purpose of the soil judging contest for FFA members is to teach skills necessary in soil science and land use.

