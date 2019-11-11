FFA hosts Meals on Wheels

PIQUA – Franklin Monroe MVCTC FFA Chapter did their annual Meals on Wheels on Friday, Oct. 25. Meals on Wheels is something the FFA chapter does in conjunction with the Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters organization. This event typically happens two times a year – once during the busy planting season and again during the harvest. This event has been designed to show appreciation to the farmers in the area. They understand that during the planting and harvest season that they don’t take a break; so this gives them the opportunity to enjoy a free lunch while continuing to work in the fields.

The Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters spearheaded this event by purchasing supplies for the meals. They also received a monetary donation from Skilling’s of New Carlisle to assist with the purchase of supplies for the lunch. The meal consisted of a ham and cheese sandwich, an apple that was donated by Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm, a bag of chips, a homemade cookie prepared by the boosters, and water. These meals were delivered to the farmer’s at lunch time which enabled the farmers to continue working without having to stop for lunch.

The members who participated in delivering meals to farmers included: Austin Cool, Mason Fetters, Landon Keller, Jordan Billenstein, Bradley Rumble, Zach Wilson, and Kimberly Fourman. These members each went with the FFA Boosters or FFA Advisor. The members split into four groups and delivered about 20 meals each. The FFA Boosters that helped the members deliver the meals were Brooklynn Drake, Jodi Lindemuth, and Dana Williams and the advisor, Kevin Bergman. The members really enjoyed traveling around the district and getting to meet the producers out in the fields. They had the opportunity to talk with the farmers and become familiar with some of the aspects involved with harvesting a crop. For several of the students, this was the first time they had been in the fields to witness the harvest.

The chapter thanks the following groups for helping make this activity happen: The Franklin Monroe FFA Boosters, Skillings of New Carlisle, and Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm.

The hope the farmers in the area continue to have a safe and bountiful harvest. They would also like to remind everyone to look for them again in the spring as they head for the field during the planting season.