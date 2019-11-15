Wuebker wins, Luthman near top

VERSAILLES – At the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., the National FFA Proficiency Finalist and Winners were announced on Friday, Nov 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Past graduates of the Versailles FFA were recognized on stage as Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist.

Jacob Wuebker was recognized as National FFA Proficiency finalist in the area of Diversified Agriculture and Cole Luthman was recognized as National FFA Proficiency finalist in Poultry Placement/Entrepreneurship.

Wuebker went on to be recognized as the National FFA proficiency winner in the area of Diversified Ag Production. His SAE is job placement at Wuebker Farms LLC where he has worked over 5,200 hours the past four years in all aspects of the diversified livestock and grain farm. He is a fifth-year member of Versailles FFA and is attending Wright State Lake Campus and is majoring in ag business and remains a full-time employee at Wuebker Farms LLC. He is the son of Jeff and Dena Wuebker.

Luthman’s SAE is job placement as Knapke’s Poultry Farm LLC where he has worked over 3,700 hours the past four years in which he assists with all areas of operation. Luthman is a fifth-year member of Versailles FFA and is a freshman at Wright State Lake Campus majoring in Ag Business while maintaining his employment at Knapke Poultry Farm and Luthman Electric. He is the son of Randy and Danielle Luthman.

Jacob and Cole earned the opportunity to have their applications sent to the National FFA after placing first in Ohio in May. While at National FFA Convention, Wuebker and Luthman went through an interview and presented a two-minute introduction speech. They each received a $500 check and Wuebker received an additional $500.00 check for being announced the winner. A special thanks to Thomas Shaw, Sam Custer, Dr. Bill Minton, Jeff Wuebker, Dave Garke and Lucy Bambauer for helping practice with these students in preparation for National FFA Convention. A special thank you to the National FFA Sponsors in Diversified Agriculture which included Firestone and Ram Trucks and Poultry sponsors which included US Poultry and Egg Association and Tractor Supply Company. The 2019 applications submitted ended with the 2018 calendar year record books.